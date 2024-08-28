Adivi Sesh’s G2 With 100 Cr Budget

Adivi Sesh’s spy action extravaganza Goodhachari is one of the most successful movies in the genre and there is a huge anticipation for the sequel titled G2.

Recently, the makers released 6 new posters from G2 to celebrate the sixth anniversary of Goodhachari, presenting Sesh in powerful moments.

The world-class making of G2 was clearly evident in the posters. Now, it is learnt that this spy actioner is being mounted on a lavish budget of Rs 100 Cr.

Given the success rate of Sesh and his market potential with consecutive hits, the producers are spending whatever is required for the movie.

Directed and co-written by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi alongside Sesh, G2 has become the most expensive movie for Adivi Sesh.

The sequel which is being made at the Pan India level features Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi playing a mighty powerful role.

The film features massive set pieces, pulse-pounding action sequences, and unexpected twists in the narrative to keep audiences captivated throughout.

Produced by People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments, the movie is planned for release in the second half of 2025.

