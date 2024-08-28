Look Reveal: Soubin Shahir Joins Rajini’s Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth is playing the lead role in the upcoming film titled Coolie. Billed to be an action thriller, the film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film unit roped in Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir to play a key role Dayal in the film, and his look is amazing.

Soubin Shahir seems to be playing a grey character, and the way his look has been unveiled makes us instantly curious about the film. The makers already roped in Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruthi Haasan, Mahendran, and others to play key roles, and Soubin’s addition to the cast has taken the hype to the next level.

The film has the backdrop of gold smuggling. The film unit is currently busy shooting in Vijayawada. The film was shot earlier in Hyderabad, Chennai, and other parts of Tamilnadu.

Anirudh Ravichander is the film’s music director. Girish Gangadharan is the film’s cinematographer. Philomin Raj is the editor.

Tags Rajinikanth Coolie Soubin Shahir

