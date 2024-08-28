Neeli Meghamula From 35-CKK: Journey Of 2 Lovely Souls

The film 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu directed by Nanda Kishore Emani is making good noise, thanks to the pleasant promos. Alongside glimpses, the songs also created a good impact on music lovers. Today, they released a new song- Neeli Meghamula.

The song shows the journey of two lovely souls. The song begins on an enchanting note by giving tribute to legends- lyricist Sirivennela, director Kasi Vishwanath, and singer SP Balasubramanyam.

Vishwadev and Nivetha Thomas appear as a beautiful couple, and this song is a heartfelt ode to their lifetime journey together. Vivek Sagar composed a memorable tune, complemented by Bharadwaj Gali’s meaningful lyrics. Prithvi Harish’s captivating vocals elevate the song to another level.

Presented by Rana Daggubati, and produced by Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Waltair Productions, 35-CKK will grace the theatres on September 6th.

