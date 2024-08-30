Rashmika Enters The Horror Space

Horror films are turning out to be money-spinners in Bollywood this year. While Ajay Devgn scored a hit with Shaitaan earlier this year, Munjya turned out to be a surprise hit in June. Currently, Stree 2 is creating a rampage at the box office and is marching towards the 500-crore mark.

Meanwhile, star actress Rashmika Mandanna also signed a horror film in Hindi. Titled Vampired of Vijayanagara, this horror-comedy will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame. The regular shooting will begin in October. Ayushmann Khurrana will play the lead hero in the movie.

According to the sources, this horror comedy will be set in two timelines, one in the Hampi City of Vijayanagara Empire and the other one in a small village in North India. It will be made on a huge budget. It is heard that Rashmika will play a multi-faceted character in the movie.

As of now, Rashmika is working on multiple films like Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun, Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal, Sikandar alongside Salman Khan, Kubera alongside Dhanush, and female-oriented films The Girlfriend and Rainbow.

