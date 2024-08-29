New Headaches For Bharateeyudu 2?

Bharateeyudu 2 not only ended up as one of the biggest disasters for Kamal Haasan and Shankar but also got heavily trolled for damaging the cult reputation the original had. It was trolled much more after its release on OTT. When everyone thought it was done and dusted, here seemed to be a new headache coming in Bharateeyudu 2.

It is heard that the Multiplex Association of India shot legal notices to the Indian 2 team. The notice demands an explanation from Lyca Production for not following the regulations regarding the release on OTT.

Any Bollywood movie cannot be released on OTT before 8 weeks after release in theaters according to the agreement between Multiplexes and producers. If any producer does not want to agree to these terms, the movie will not be allotted screens in any major theater chain like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Mirage, and others. Now that Indian 2 was released on the OTT platform before completing the two-month theatrical run, the Multiplex association is raising objections.

However, this agreement is being followed only in the Mumbai regions and it is not considered in AP and Telangana. It has to be seen how the producers want to react to the notices when they are already upset with the performance of Bharateeyudu 2 at the box office.

Tags Bharateeyudu 2 Indian 2

