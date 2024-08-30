What’s Next For Sj Suryah?

SJ Suryah is one of the brilliant actors in South cinema. Although we know him as the director of films like Kushi and Nani, he has recently rediscovered and reintroduced himself as a successful actor. Suryah is currently one of the busiest actors in Telugu and Tamil. After the success of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, his popularity witnessed a further spike, and he also has been a crowd puller these days.

Now, everyone is curious to see what SJ Suryah offers next. Especially in Telugu, Suryah has Gamechanger. Starring Mega Powerstar Ram Charan in the lead role and directed by Shankar, the film is in the final stages of production.

SJ Suryah is playing the antagonist in the movie, and director Shankar already hyped his role during the promotions of Indian 2. Reportedly, the scenes between Ram Charan and Suryah would be a delight to watch for all the fans.

“I enjoyed writing the confrontation scenes between Ram Charan and SJ Suryah in Gamechanger,” revealed Shankar, who says that Suryah is set to entertain us again in the film.

On the other hand, Suryah also has Indian 3. In the second part of India, we could not get to see much of Suryah, but the third part would reportedly showcase to us what Suryah is capable of.

SJ Suryah is also a part of Love Insurance Kompany, Veera Dheera Sooran and Sardar 2.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯