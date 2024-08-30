Mathu Vadalara 2 Teaser: Double The Laughs & Thrills

Director Ritesh Rana, who launched Sri Simha Koduri as a hero with Mathu Vadalara, is back with the sequel Mathu Vadalara 2. The second part features the same team but expands the story with a broader scope and a larger cast.

The teaser begins on a humorous note with Vennela Kishore as a celebrity showing his anguish in the press, which reminds us of a press meet of a successful director. Sri Simha and Satya join the H.E.Team as agents but turn to robbery for extra income.

Sri Simha and Satya deliver double the laughs, while director Ritesh Rana adds double the thrills. Vennela Kishore and the TV serial episodes highlight the director’s signature style. The presence of Sunil and Faria Abdullah is a value addition. Kaala Bhairava’s BGM and Suresh Sarangam’s camera work are commendable.

The teaser definitely sets good prospects for the movie. Produced by Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers, the movie is up for release on September 13th.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯