Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Record Day 1 In NA

Natural Star Nanai and director Vivek Athreya’s action extravaganza Saripodhaa Sanivaaram opened to second highest grosser for the actor in Telugu states, despite a Thursday release. The film has continued to bring strong crowds, with houseful boards reported across all areas for the morning shows on its second day. This DVV Entertainment production has now set a record day one in North America.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram raked in a staggering $310K+ in North America, with several locations still yet to report their figures, and this excludes the premiere show collections. This is the biggest opener for Nani in the territory. On the whole, including premieres, the movie earned $850K+.

The movie is sure to reach the million-dollar mark in North America, by the end of its second day. Monday being a holiday in the region is another big advantage to the movie that will have massive extended weekend collections.

Nani reigns supreme in the overseas market, consistently delivering million-dollar grossers and generating high returns for distributors with each release.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯