Eega Connection With Saripodha Sanivaram Is ‘Cute’

Ahead of the release of the film Saripodha Sanivaram, Natural Star Nani met actress Samantha and Kannada actor Kichha Sudeep. The trio acted together in the film Eega, directed by SS Rajamouli. Although Nani met Samantha and Sudeep separately, people asked him if the two actors have any connection with Saripodha Sanivaram.

After watching the film today, everyone feels the connection is established nicely and it felt cute. Although Nani confirmed the connection before the release and did not divulge too many details, one can only get amused with it only while watching it on the screen.

Eega is one film that solidified Nani’s position in the film industry and expanded his market completely. Nani later went on to do many films because of the success and confidence that Eega granted him. Surprisingly, to have Eega connection with Saripodha Sanivaram is very impressive.

Vivek Athreya blended it nicely through his writing. It is not something that helped the film in any manner but it worked like a garnishing substance to enhance the film.

