Subrahmanyaa Pre-look: Astonishing

Well-known actor and dubbing artist P Ravi Shankar wields the megaphone for the second time. He took the direction responsibility as to launch his son Advay as a lead actor with a new film titled Subrahmanyaa.

The makers revealed the film’s pre-look poster which it indicates that the story is set in an imaginary world. Advany in the poster is seen with a torch in his hand and is about to embark on an adventurous journey into an enigmatic realm.

The poster’s elements such as the big moon, serpents, and swirling clouds, convey an ominous atmosphere. The grandeur of the film is vividly captured in this astonishing pre-look poster.

Advay took intense training in all aspects for an actor, and he is fortunate to get a big-scale movie for his debut.

Produced by Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala on SG Movie Creations, Subrahmanyaa is said to be a socio-fantasy adventure with a novel concept. The movie being crafted on a massive scale with a high budget will have top-class CGI.

This Pan India movie is done with 60% of the shoot, and the post-production works are also happening concurrently. KGF and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur provides the music.

