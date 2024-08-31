Not So ‘Greatest Of All Time’ In Telugu

Thalapathy Vijay announced that he would quit films soon and focus on his political career. Before he took the active plunge into politics, he decided to do two films, one of which is The GOAT. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is hitting the screens on September 5th. Despite it being the last but one film from Vijay, the reception from the trade is utterly disappointing.

According to the buzz in the trade circles, the film has a low buzz in both the Telugu states. Vijay’s recent films also did not fare well at the box office, which is another reason Vijay’s films currently have a low reception.

The sources say that, unlike other Vijay films, this film, GOAT, does not have takers in many areas, and area-wide distribution is not happening either. Technically, the film arrives with no competition, and it should be a positive factor for the film, but because the promotional content does not impress the audiences, the film fails to attract the buzz.

Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Prabhu Deva, Laila, Jayaram, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, and other prominent actors are a part of the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja scored the music, and AGS Entertainments produced the film.

Tags GOAT Thalapathy Vijay

