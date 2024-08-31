Sexual Harassment in TFI: Samantha’s Request To Govt

he Hema Committee’s report has created ripples in the Malayalam film industry over the last few days. Many women reported sexual harassment from various prominent directors, producers and actors, in this report. The issue became so serious that director Ranjith resigned from his Kerala Chalachitra Academy chief’s post after sexual harassment allegations against him and Mohanlal resigned from AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).

Women In Cinema Collective, a group formed by working women in cinema to support other women, has been actively voicing against sexual crimes in Malayalam cinema. Now, Telugu cinema women also requested the Telangana government to publish a subcommittee’s report on sexual harassment in the Telugu film industry.

Actress Samantha took to social media to share a post which read, “We, the women of the Telugu film industry, welcome the Hema Committee report and applaud the persistent efforts of WCC in Kerala, which has led the path to this moment.”

“Taking a cue from WCC, The Voice of Women, a support group for the women in TFI, was created in 2019. We hereby urge the Telangana government, to publish the submitted sub-committee report on sexual harassment, which can help frame government and industry policies, to establish a safe working environment for women in the TFI,” the post further read.

Not only Samantha, but director Nandini Reddy also opined the same on social media. With prominent women in the industry raising their petitions to the government, it has to be seen if the Telangana government reveals the submitted report in the future.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯