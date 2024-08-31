Airport Look: Devara With Kantara

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty is a big fan of Jr NTR. He revealed his admiration towards NTR during various interviews in the past. Meanwhile, Rishab had a lively conversation recently with Tarak at Mangaluru International Airport.

Both NTR and Rishab Shetty were snapped together at Mangaluru Aiport. They were seen having a candid chat with each other. While NTR looked dapper in a blue-and-blue denim outfit, Rishab Shetty looked traditionally stylish in a white-and-white shirt and veshti. Their pictures are now going viral on social media.

On the career front, NTR is awaiting the release of his movie, Devara Part: 1, which is scheduled to hit the screens on September 23. Directed by Koratala Siva, it features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in other key roles. Apart from this movie, NTR has War 2, Devara 2 and an untitled film with Prashanth Neel in his lineup.

On the other side, Rishab Shetty recently won a National Award for his performance in the movie, Kantara. He is currently busy with the works of his upcoming film, Kantara: Chapter 1, which is a prequel to Kantara.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯