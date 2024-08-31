NTR Fulfills His Mother’s Dream

Man of Masses NTR, accompanied by his mother Shalini Nandamuri, visited his hometown of Kundapura. The actor took this opportunity to seek darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha. This trip held particular significance for NTR, as it allowed him to share the experience with his mother and close friends Rishab Shetty, Prasanth Neel, and Vijay Kiragandur.

The visit was a fulfillment of his mother’s lifelong dream of visiting Udupi Sri Krishna Matha in Kundapura. NTR arrived in Mangalore today, where he was warmly received by Rishab Shetty, an actor from Kantara and a close friend of NTR, at the airport.

Director Prasanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films also joined the group for the darshan. NTR later expressed his gratitude in a special Twitter post, acknowledging their support and presence during this significant occasion.

In his post, NTR shared, “My mother’s lifelong dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true. To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her.” He extended thanks to @VKiragandur and Prashanth Neel for their involvement and a special mention to @shetty_rishab for making the moment incredibly special.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯