Bandla Ganesh Apologizes Trivikram Srinivas

Blockbuster Producer Bandla Ganesh is a big fan of Pawan Kalyan and his admiration for Pawan does not need any introduction. On the other hand, Trivikram Srinivas is one of the closest friends of Trivikram. Both Pawan and Trivikram share mutual respect and admiration for one another. For some reason, Bandla Ganesh is not happy with Trivikram and he expressed his anger on the director with bad usage of words. Bandla regretted the same.

Speaking at the press meet regarding the re-release of Gabbar Singh, Bandla Ganesh admitted that he regrets abusing Trivikram Srinivas when one of the fans called him up over the phone. “I extend my sincere apologies to Trivikram garu. I was not in the right mood when that conversation happened and later, I apologized to him personally as well,” said Bandla Ganesh.

On this occasion, Ganesh also recollected how Trivikram was encouraging when he bought the remake rights of the Hindi film Dabbang and decided to produce it with Pawan Kalyan.

“Trivikram garu encouraged me and on this occasion, I will have to extend my sincere gratitude to him. It was during the time of Theenmaar that I bought the film and he also congratulated me when Pawan garu wanted me to produce the film,” said Bandla Ganesh.

Incidentally, Trivikram directed Theenmaar, produced by Bandla Ganesh and the producer says, “I have plans to re-release the film. I want to showcase that Pawan’s flop film can score well when re-released.”

