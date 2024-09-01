Bandla Reacts To N Convention Demolition

For understandable reasons, Tollywood has been keeping mum about the demolition of Nagarjuna’s N Convention Center in Hitec City, Hyderabad. But when this topic was brought up in a media meet last afternoon, Bandla Ganesh, who is one of the most comical personalities in Telugu cinema, had a very funny reaction.

“Eyy oorko anna avanni enduku ippudu” Bandla Ganesh said when he was asked by a reporter to have his say on the demolition of N Convention.

“CM Revanth Reddy’s own brother Tirupathi Reddy got the demolition notice, then what will you say about that? He is a close friend of mine and he got served the demolition notice to his house in Madhapur, what can we do about that?” Bandla stated.

The seasoned producer commented that he might lose his own house in the future it is deemed that the property falls under the buffer zone. While Bandla didn’t dig deep into the N Convention issue, he carefully mitigated the topic with his trademark satirical response.

As it appears, Tollywood will continue to be tight-lipped about this significant topic as no one is prepared to land in controversy by taking a side here. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna has vowed to fight a legal battle against HYDRAA officials over this incident.

