Not Able To Attend NBK50 Event: Chandrababu

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his 50 years in Telugu cinema. Having started his career as a child artist in the film Tatamma Kala, Balakrishna has carried the legacy of his father legendary NTR. On this occasion, the Telugu film fraternity organized a grand celebration event. Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandra Babu Naidu was invited for the event but he confirmed that he will not be able to attend the event.

Taking to his profile on X, Chandra Babu confirmed that he is not able to attend the event as he is involved in reviewing the situation of rains in Andhra Pradesh.

“Best wishes to Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna who is celebrating his Golden Jubilee. I am unable to attend this event in Hyderabad as I am engaged in solving the problems arising due to heavy rains in the state of Andhra Pradesh. I sincerely wish Nandamuri Balakrishna to achieve many more great successes and play more roles so that his name will remain forever in the Telugu film industry.” read a tweet from his official handle.

On the other hand, celebrities like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Shivaraj Kumar, Ram Charan and others are expected to attend the event.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯