Pic Of The Day: The Three Stalwarts Of Tollywood

Tollywood observed one of its hallmark events last night with the grand celebratory event on the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna completing 50 years in the film industry. The NBK 50 Years celebration had some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry associated with it.

In one such viral pic straight from the main stage, we get to witness the three stalwarts of the Telugu film industry – Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, and Venkatesh. These three superstars were all smiles as they posed to the cameras as they had some gala time at the celebratory event.

Chiranjeevi hailed praises on Balayya and said he wished to do a faction film with Balayya back in the day. He wished Balayya a life of prosperity and fruitfulness. Same is the case with Venkatesh as well. He said Balayya has been an amazing contemporary and a good friend who has a warm soul.

