5 Decades of Balakrishna Nandamuri – The Unstoppable Journey

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the towering personalities in the history of Telugu cinema. Carrying his father’s legacy, Balakrishna began his acting career and successfully transitioned into a politician. Having entered the film industry as a child artist with the film Tatamma Kala, directed by his father, the late NTR, Balakrishna made a mark in his childhood. It’s been 50 years since his first film was released, and as we celebrate the occasion, we reflect on his journey in cinema, politics, and life in general.

The Birth

Born on June 10, 1960, as the sixth son of the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Balakrishna had big shoes to fill. NTR was not just an actor but a cultural icon, a man whose influence extended beyond cinema. From a young age, Balakrishna had a taste of what it is to be in a public space by entertaining and serving them.

Baby Steps Into Films

After debuting with Tatamma Kala, Balakrishna worked in the majority of his films under his father’s direction. The list includes Daana Veera Soora Karna, Sri Madvirata Parvam, Akbar Salim Anarkali, and Sri Tirupathi Venkateswara Kalyanam. Later, Balakrishna did Annadammula Anubandham in 1975 at the age of 16.

The Take Off & Evolution

After a short break, Balakrishna announced his arrival as the lead actor in the 1984 film Sahasame Jeevitham, directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. The film was a commercial success and set the tone for his future roles—strong, determined, and often larger-than-life characters. After Sahasame Jeevitham, Balakrishna got to work with many successful directors of those times.

Film after film, Balakrishna rediscovered himself and attempted movies in different genres. He cracked his code and found his way to stardom in the cinema world. Balakrishna did films like Kathanayakudu, Shrimad Virat Veerbrahmendra Swami Charitra, Janani Janmabhoomi, Bharyabharthala Bandham, Muddala Krishnaiah, Seetharama Kalyanam, Anasuyamma Gari Alludu and others. Balakrishna got to work with legendaries like Akkineni Nageswara Rao, K Viswanath, Bhanumathi, and many more. Balakrishna created a place for himself among the stalwarts and rocked the silver screen with amazing performances.

It was in the 90s era that Balakrishna attained undisputed stardom. Films like Muddula Mavayya, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Lorry Driver established Balakrishna as the unbeatable commercial hero in Telugu cinema. Despite the competition from his contemporaries like Akkineni Nagarjuna, Victory Venkatesh, and Megastar Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna created a separate fan base for himself and picked the scripts that provided him with the opportunity to showcase his style and swag.

With the 1991 release of Aditya 369, Balakrishna proved his versatility in the script selection. The film, directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, created history for Telugu’s first science fiction film. Later, Balakrishna did films like Dharma Kshetra and Rowdy Inspector. His frequent collaborations with directors like Kodi Rama Krishna, Kodanda Rami Reddy, and B Gopal helped him reach the masses.

Balakrishna’s next collaboration with Singeetam, Bhairava Dweepam, proved his experimental nature. After that, films like Bobbili Simham, Vamsanikokkadu, Peddannayya, Muddula Mogudu, and Pavitra Prema elevated his star status. His career took a turn with the film Samara Simha Reddy, where he paved the way for the faction genre in commercial cinema. The film became a big blockbuster, introducing him to a new generation.

In the 200s, Balakrishna did many action dramas, which included movies with faction backdrops. Films like Goppinti Alludu, Narasimha Naidu, Seema SImham, Chenna Keshava Reddy, Palnati Brahmanaidu, and others fall into this category. However, while transitioning himself to impress the new generation audiences, Balakrishna also tasted a series of duds.

Chenna Keshava Reddy, Lakshmi Narasimha, Vijayendra Varma, Veerabhadra, Allari Pidugu, Okka Magaadu, Maharathi, Pandurangadu, and Mitrudu delivered flops but the actor did not stop trying.

The Comeback

Balakrishna kept attempting movies despite facing setbacks, and with Simha, released in 2010, Balakrishna rediscovered himself for the latest generation. The solid action drama brought the best out of him, marking his first collaboration with Boyapati Srinu. Later, they collaborated on films like Legend and Akhanda. After Simha, Balakrishna did Sri Rama Rajyam, a re-do of Lava Kusa, under the direction of legendary Bapu. Later, he did Adhinayakudu, which failed at the box office, but the movie Legend brought him back to success.

Balakrishna collaborated with director Krish for his 100th film, Gautamiputra Satakarni. The film was a massive hit again, competing with Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi, no. 150 at the time. Eventually, Balakrishna attempted a biopic on his father, which was released in two parts. Titled NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu, Balakrishna played NTR in the film.

After a short, dull phase in their career, Balakrishna reinvented himself with Boyapati Srinu’s Akhanda in 2021. The film was a bumper hit at the box office. Balakrishna’s last release was Bhagvanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi, and he will next be seen in NBK109. Balakrishna also announced his fourth collaboration with Boyapati Srinu. Both films are much-awaited.

The Unstoppable

Over the decades, years, Balakrishna’s career has been marked by versatility. While he has been predominantly known for his roles in action dramas and mythological films, his filmography reveals a wide range. He has played everything from the righteous king in Bhairava Dweepam to a modern-day vigilante in Legend. Each of these roles showcased different facets of his acting ability—his command over dialogue delivery, his intense screen presence, and his ability to connect with the audience on an emotional level. Another important aspect of Balakrishna’s career has been his commitment to mass entertainers—films designed to appeal to a broad audience with a mix of action, drama, and emotion. In this space, he has consistently delivered box office hits, often collaborating with directors who understand the pulse of the Telugu audience.

Balakrishna is interested in taking direction. He wanted to direct the remake of the old film Nartanasala. He attempted the same in 2003 with an ensemble cast featuring Soundarya, Srihari, Saikumar, Uday Kiran, and Asin in lead roles. However, despite a grand launch, the film was later shelved following the sudden demise of Soundarya. He later planned to revive it with Nithya Menen, but that did not materialize. In between, he planned to direct the sequel of Aditya 999, the sequel of Aditya 369, with his son Mokshagna in the lead role, but somehow, it did not materialize.

The Political Entry

Balakrishna’s journey, however, is not confined to cinema. Like his father, he has always had one foot in politics. In 2014, he officially entered the political arena by contesting as an MLA from the Hindupur constituency on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party. He successfully carried out several welfare activities and was re-elected as an MLA from the same constituency in 2019 and 2024. Balakrishna always ensured a perfect balance between cinema and politics. Because of this, he dedicated half of his time to looking after the development of his constituency.

The Philanthropist

Philanthropy is another significant aspect of Balakrishna’s life. He is deeply involved with the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute in Hyderabad, named after his mother. The hospital has provided affordable cancer treatment to thousands of patients, and Balakrishna’s hands-on involvement in its operations speaks volumes about his dedication to social causes. He has also carried out many other charitable works from the beginning of his career.

The Controversies

Balakrishna and Controversy are like synonyms, and sometimes, given the kind of controversies that he is involved in, it looks like both are a match made in heaven. In 2004, he was involved in a shootout controversy with a producer. And occasionally, Balakrishna is seen man-handling his fans publicly and sometimes slapping them. With time, the fans also understood his nature and accepted this flaw in him. Multiple times, his comments at public events also triggered controversies. Still, people who worked closely with him always say that Balakrishna’s nature is like a kid, and he speaks his heart without jealousy and ego.

The Awards

Apart from the acceptance from the public, which the actors accept as a huge recognition and award, Balakrishna received Nandi Awards for his performance in the films Narasimha Naidu, Simha, and Legend. Balakrishna also received Filmfare awards, CineMAA awards, Santosham Awards, SIIMA Awards, TSR National Awards, and many others for his contribution to cinema and society.

The Rise on Social Media

Thanks to the memes and trolls, Balakrishna also evolved as a star on social media. His films are the most trolled, and many iconic movie moments have also attracted memes. It brought him closer to the new generation, including the millennials and GenZ kids. People celebrate Balakrishna every day at Pubs by chanting “Coca Cola Pepsi Balayya Babu Sexy” and “Jai Balayya.” Balakrishna is the only actor to enjoy this special stardom and recognition.

The Presence on OTT

Balakrishna is the only one to enter the OTT space during the initial emergence of digital streaming platforms. With his talk show Unstoppable on Aha Video, Balakrishna created an unbeatable mark, contributing to his further rise in popularity among the new generations.

The Legacy & Way Forward

As Balakrishna completes 50 years in the industry, his impact on Telugu cinema is undeniable. He has not only carried forward his father’s legacy but also carved out his own unique identity. His films continue to resonate with audiences, young and old, and his influence extends beyond the silver screen. As we celebrate 50 years of Nandamuri Balakrishna, we also await the entry of his son Mokshagna as a lead actor to further glorify the legacies of the late NTR and our own Balayya.

Tollywood Celebrates Balakrishna

On this special occasion, the Telugu film industry stepped forward to celebrate Balakrishna’s 5 decades in Telugu cinema and also felicitate him at a grand event. Stalwarts like Megastar Chiranjeevi, legendary directors, other technicians, the Nandamuri family members, the media and fans have been invited for the grand event, scheduled to take place on September 1st, in Hyderabad.

