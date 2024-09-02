Bigg Boss 8 Launched: No Ration, No Captaincy, No Prize Money

The eighth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has kicked off. The show, known for its drama, entertainment, and twists, introduced 14 contestants this season. However, unlike previous seasons, this year’s lineup doesn’t include many well-known personalities. Nagarjuna sent contestants to Bigg Boss house in pairs this time.

Pair 1: Yashmi Gowda and Nikhil (TV Artists)

Pair 2: Abhay (Film Actor) & Prerna Kambham (TV Artist)

Pair 3: Aditya Om & Soniya Akula (Film Actors)

Pair 4: Bejawada Bebakka (Youtuber) & Sekhar Basha (RJ)

Pair 5: Kirrak Seetha (Film Actress) & Naga Manikanta (TV Artist)

Pair 6: Prithviraj (TV Artist) & Vishnupriya (TV Host & Actress)

Pair 7: Nainanika (TV Artist) & Nabeel Afridi (Youtuber)

No Captaincy: This season, there’s no captaincy, meaning no one gets immunity from nominations. This could lead to more intense and competitive gameplay.

No Ration: Housemates won’t receive their weekly ration automatically; instead, they must earn it through tasks.

No Prize Money: Unlike previous seasons, where prize money was fixed, this time, the starting prize is zero. Contestants will have to play tasks to grow the prize pool, with no upper limit.

The eighth season is going to provide limitless fun and entertainment as the show makers assure limitless twists and turns in the gameshow.

