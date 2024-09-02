Billa Ranga Baasha Concept Video

After the blockbuster success of Vikrant Rona, Kicha Sudeep reunited with director Anup Bhandari for a Pan India film. The project will be produced by Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, renowned for their work on the Pan India hit film Hanu-Man. The movie aims to captivate a Pan-India audience with its futuristic vision and high-end technical values, as the concept video suggests.

This highly anticipated film is titled Billa Ranga Baasha (BRB) sets the stage for what promises to be a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions, through a concept video. The video takes viewers to a dystopian future set in the year 2209 AD, where iconic global landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower, and the Taj Mahal lie in ruins, under the dominion of a mysterious man. We get to see the three different shades of the character, and the concept video is nothing short of a visual feast.

The sheer scale and technical prowess showcased in the video advise that Billa Ranga Baasha is set to be a masterpiece.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯