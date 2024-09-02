Why This Bday is so Special For Pawan Fans

Actor and politician, Pawan Kalyan, celebrates his 55th birthday today. On this occasion, this birthday is more special for Pawan’s fans as he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh this year.

The fans celebrate Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s birthday every year. But this year, they are celebrating the birthday of the powerful deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh who also played a prominent role in establishing the government in the state.

Pawan’s fans have been a constant support system for him in both films and politics. Pawan’s Janasena allied with the TDP and BJP in this year’s elections. With unanimous support from Pawan supporters, Janasena won the 21 MLA and 2 MP seats it contested. It was a solid comeback from Pawan after a dismal show in the 2019 general elections.

On this birthday, Pawan’s fans are more joyful because of the re-release of Gabbar Singh. Directed by Harish Shankar, Gabbar Singh was a landmark film in Pawan’s career. When he was going through a lean phase for 11 years, Gabbar Singh helped him to bounce back. Such was its impact on his film career.

Since yesterday, fans started celebrating Gabbar Singh and experiencing the euphoria by watching it in theatres worldwide. Due to the current heavy rainfall in Telugu states, Pawan Kalyan asked his producers not to release any updates regarding his upcoming films.

Even fans are obliged to this call and are celebrating Pawan’s birthday by watching Gabbar Singh in theatres. On the film front, Pawan has OG, Hari Hari Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh in his lineup.

