Pawan Kalyan Observing And Learning From Babu

Janasena president Pawan Kalyan got ahold of the deputy CM position after his historic feat in the 2024 AP election as he led his party to huge victories in 21/21 assembly constituencies. Now that Pawan has gotten himself the prized position of deputy chief ministerial duties, he is getting to learn from CM Chandrababu.

In his speech at a public forum, Pawan Kalyan noted that he is learning crisis management from Chandrababu. “Only an experienced and versed leader like Chandrababu garu can run a state in an hour of crisis. This is evident if we look at the fact that our government is disbursing pension money on the 1st of every month despite the financial challenges.”

The JSP chief stated that he is very humble when it comes to treating political stalwarts with respect. “I have no apprehensions in learning from a leader like Chandrababu. I have no second thoughts about walking behind those are more intellectual and well-read than me. Chandrababu garu is one such person.”

Pawan appears to have found an ideal launch pad in his first stint of holding a government-operational position as he has an able Chandrababu to guide him. Luckily for Pawan, he is operating with an open mind and getting to learn from a man who is regarded as one of the best administrators in the country in the form of CBN. This should surely help the deputy CM in his political endeavor henceforth.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯