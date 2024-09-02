Surya’s Saturday: Saripotundhi Tamil Version

Nani’s latest film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, was released as Surya’s Saturday in Tamil. Along with the Telugu version, the film’s Tamil version was also released on the same day. Historically, Tamil audiences have shown limited interest in Telugu films, even those featuring big stars. However, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has defied this trend, garnering a strong following and positive reception in Tamil Nadu.

Nani made a direct impact in Tamil cinema with Veppam, his Tamil debut. Later, with Naan Ee, he built a base in the state. Despite this, Nani did not consistently focus on the Tamil market. His recent films Dasara, and Hi Nannai also saw nominal release pattern in Tamil.

However, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has managed to break through in the Tamil market, likely due to a combination of factors, including the presence of SJ Suryah in a prominent villain role and effective promotions. The film has generated positive buzz, with Tamil audiences and critics giving it better reviews than in the Telugu version.

The film has been performing well at the Tamil box office since its release, with good occupancy reported for evening and night shows over the weekend. The trade sources estimate that the film will gross around ₹10 crores in Tamil Nadu, a significant achievement for a Telugu film in this market.

Related

Tags Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯