Nelson Drops Important News About Jailer 2

Jailer is the biggest hit in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career. Directed by Nelson, this movie was released in 2023 and emerged as one of the blockbusters in Indian cinema last year. Already, it was announced that Jailer will have a sequel. Now, Nelson gave an important news about Jailer 2.

Speaking at a recent awards event, Nelson said that an official update about Jailer 2 will be out in a month. He said everything has been finalised and the announcement will be made officially by the film’s production house, Sun Pictures. Going by Nelson’s statement, it looks like Jailer 2’s script work has been done.

There has been a huge anticipation around this movie as the first part was a huge hit. The first part featured Ramya Krishna, Vinayakan and Vasant Ravi in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Tamannaah played extended cameos in it.

Currently, Rajinikanth is working on two films, Vettaiyan and Coolie. Vettaiyan, directed by TG Gnanavel, is set for a grand release on October 10. On the other side, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial Coolie is slated for a 2025 release.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯