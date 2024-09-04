Double Ismart Arrives On OTT, In Just 21 Days

There has been a big debate on theatrical window of Telugu movies. The OTT releases have been startling the fans and regular audience alike with the short theatrical time and early debut on OTT. It happened once again with Ram Pothinenis recent film Double Ismart.

Ram and Puri Jagannath’s Double Ismart is now streaming on Amazon Prime and the movie was released on August 15, 2024, in theaters. It garnered mixed reviews for the making, though it was enjoyed by many for its interesting sci-fi plot blended with mass elements.

Puri Jagannath tried to recreate the magic of original with Ram’s energetic performance supporting it very well, but the lack of proper emotion and writing worked against the positives of the film.

However, the actual OTT release was rumored to be after 45 days of theaterical release date but the ‘Double’ Ismart in less than ‘half’ of the wait is sure to enthrall the fans watching it on OTT.

