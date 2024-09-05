HIT 3 Hunter’s Command: Nani Is The Danger

After the blockbuster success of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, movie buffs have been waiting cautiously for the announcement of his next project. Today, it’s announced that Nani’s next is HIT: The 3rd Case to be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and bankrolled by Prashanti Tipirneni on Wall Poster Cinema, and Nani’s Unanimous Productions.

The makers released a glimpse called Hunter’s Command to introduce Nani’s character. Two officer’s chase a HIT officer and they try to rescue him, as there is a danger. However, they are soon informed that the HIT officer himself is a danger. He is Arjun Sarkaar, and he himself is a danger.

Nani makes a stylish and ferocious entry with bloodied hands and an axe, his intense presence accentuated by his smoking style. He delivers a single and powerful line, “Get set and go.” His commanding voice leaves a strong impression. This seems to be the most ferocious character for Nani.

Technically the glimpse looks strong with superb camera work by Sanu John Varghese and intense BGM scored by Mickey J Meyer.

The glimpse escalated the inquisitiveness for the movie scheduled for its release on May 1st, 2025.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯