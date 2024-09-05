Netizens Accuse Sekhar Master of Copying Dance Moves

Of late, Sekhar master is receiving a lot of criticism on social media as the netizens are finding his dance moves similar. People are criticizing Sekhar Master is running out of creativity and he is just repeating the same steps. Now, the fans compared the dance moves from Devara‘s Daavudi with Habibo’s song from Beast.

Habibo is an extremely popular song choreographed by Jani Master. Many Instagram reels surfaced online with the song and the dance steps, which are also popular. Now, NTR’s dance steps in Daavudi are similar to those in Habibo. Sekhar Master choreographs Daavudi.

Vijay and NTR’s steps in the viral video on X look similar. Music composers usually create tunes that sound similar, but we rarely compare songs in terms of dance moves. Many are accusing Sekhar of copying the dance moves, and he is running out of art.

Sekhar Master often gets criticized for his reactions as a judge on the Dhee reality show, and most of his dance moves in the recent past have resulted in harsh criticism on social media. Although NTR shook his leg exceptionally well in Daavudi, people think Sekhar copied the dance moves and the duo could have done well.

Directed by Siva Koratala, the first part of Devara is hitting the screens on the 27th of this month.

