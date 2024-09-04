Watch Here Devara’s Third Song – Daavudi

The excitement surrounding NTR’s upcoming pan-Indian film, Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, continues to build. Following the success of the hit track “Fear Song” and the recently released “Chuttamalle,” fans are eagerly anticipating the next single from the film’s album.

The third single from Devara, titled “Daavudi,” dropped today. This peppy track is a pure energetic dance number, featuring catchy beats composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The dynamic composition and captivating lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry make this a repeat-worthy chartbuster.

The song is energetically sung by Nakash Aziz and Akasa in Telugu. Their powerful voices give a groovy vibe to the song. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor share magical chemistry, and their dance moves are a treat. The song is both a visual and auditory delight in every language.

Choreographed by Sekhar Master, it is sure to be celebrated madly by fans in theaters. It will be released globally on September 27th in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, and will also feature prominent actors like Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko.

Devara, featuring Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira, is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated action epics of 2024. The film, presented by Kalyan Ram under NTR Arts, is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna, with production handled by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

