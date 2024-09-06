Great Performances Overshadowed My Writing Mistakes: Vivek

Saripodha Sanivaaram attracted positive reviews all over, but it has its teeny tiny share of mistakes in writing that eventually led to a slowdown here and there.

The movie’s team joined in for the success celebrations last night and to everyone’s surprise, the director openly admitted his mistakes in writing. Vivek Athreya admits having mistakes in his writing, but he said it while he meant to appreciate the excellent star cast that overshadowed the writing loopholes.

"I know I made a few mistakes in writing, but my cast covered them with their performances. I see this as my first success."



– #VivekAthreya at #SaripodhaaSanivaaram Success Meet. pic.twitter.com/OCwgONz8Vj — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) September 5, 2024

Vivek Athreya said he knows and he could feel the mistakes he did but the great artists he chose for his film covered it all with their outstanding performances. The director went ahead and called it his first success because of his perfect choice of actors for the story he presented.

Later, Vivek Athreya thanked Nani for putting great trust on him more than he director would ever put on himself. Like Nani said, their next film is on cards and it is going to be a complete comedy entertainer after a drama (Ante Sundaraniki) and an action movie (Saripodha Sanivaaram).

