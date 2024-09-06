Nandamuri Mokshagnya First Look As Hero

Nandamuri Balakrishna tried various options to launch his son Nandamuri Mokshagnya as a hero. However, he seems to have been spellbound by the story narrated by Prasanth Varma. Moreover, the director’s last outing HanuMan was a Pan India sensation.

Prasanth Varma gave hints about the project for the last few days with a hashtag of Simba is coming. This movie to be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas and presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri on Legend Productions is officially announced today, on the occasion of Mokshagnya’s birthday.

Prasanth Varma appears to have conducted a look test on Mokshagnya, and the birthday still released by the makers showcases him in a remarkably stylish avatar. We must say Simba has truly arrived. His walking style, coupled with his charismatic persona, oozes a blend of confidence and charm that promises to captivate audiences.

Mokshagnya’s debut flick is based on Indian Itihasas, and it will be part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). This socio-fantasy film is expected to be an ideal debut project for Mokshagnya who trained hard in all aspects, before committing to do Prasanth Varma’s film.

The other details of Mokshagnya’s first movie will be revealed soon.

