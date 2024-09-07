USA Pre-Sales: Devara Creates Unique Record

NTR starrer Devara is one of the prestigious films in Telugu. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Jahnvi Kapoor as the leading lady. The film’s first part will be releasing on the 27th of this month in a grand manner and the promotions are about to kick-off. Meanwhile, the film created a new record in the USA.

Devara is the fastest Indian film to sell 15000 tickets within few days of the start of the advance bookings. It shows the craze that NTR and the movie enjoy in the country. The advance sale of premieres generated a revenue of 500K$ already and it is still going strong.

The team is planning to hold premieres for the film in the midnight and the shows will start across the globe around 1AM. The extra shows permission will also be acquired in the Telugu states.

Saif Ali Khan plays the lead antagonist in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is the film’s music director. The film is bankrolled by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts banners.

