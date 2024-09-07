Risk or Revival for Gopichand

Macho Star Gopichand amassed a huge fan following among the masses by scoring consecutive commercial hits in the past. However, he is unable to replicate the same success streak over the past few years. He also didn’t get the director who could use his potential.

He has now teamed up with director Srinu Vaitla for his next film Vishwam. The teaser of this movie was released recently and got a good response from the audience. People expect Vaitla to come back with the right mix of comedy and action elements.

Meanwhile, it is now being heard that director Boyapati Srinu is considering Gopichand for the villain’s role in his upcoming film Nandamuri Balakrishna. As of now, the makers haven’t discussed the idea with Gopi yet. Gopichand played villain roles in films Jayam, Varsham and Nijam in the past. All three films remained as landmark movies in his career. But after scoring hits as a hero, Gopichand avoided villain roles.

Boyapati and Balayya’s films feature powerful villains. With Legend, Boyapati revived Jagapathi Babu’s career as a villain. Now, Boyapati might be planning to repeat the same feat with his new movie.

However, we don’t know if Gopichand take this risky decision if approached. If he takes it up, it can also help him to revive his career. But if Vishwam becomes hit, this proposal may not reach Gopichand. Otherwise, the makers may approach him for the role, say the sources.

