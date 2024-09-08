Jailer Actor Drunk, Arrested In Hyderabad Airport

Success in the film industry is a two-way sword. A few people make good use of success and limelight to scale great heights in their careers while others misuse it and throw away the golden opportunities with anti-social behavior. The latter appears to be applicable in the case of Malayalam-based actor Vinayakan who recently shot to fame with Rajini’s box office blockbuster Jailer.

Vinayakan was reportedly detained by the police at the Hyderabad airport for misbehaving on the flight from Kochi to Goa(layover in Hyderabad). The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intervened after Vinayakan reportedly caused a disturbance and the actor went on to quarrel with the security troopers which resulted in him getting detained.

Vinayakan was allegedly drunk while he misbehaved on the flight and disturbed his fellow passengers. He was subsequently detained by the city police. He allegedly misbehaved in the police station as well, which could lead to an aggregation of charges.

Earlier, Vinayakan did something similar in Ernakulam where he got into a fight with the local police in the police station itself. He is now detained in Hyderabad for misconduct. It is about time that he stops his villain acts off screen.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯