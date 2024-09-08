Video: Harish Shankar Directs Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi earlier endorsed a lot of brands and he has now taken up the responsibility to promote the Country Delight app. The app is solely designed to cater the customers who wants to have pure milk at their doorstep. After doing marketing with influencers and other celebrities, the company finally roped in Megastar. Harish Shankar recently shot an ad commercial on Chiru, for the company.

The video is out on Internet and everyone is praising it. In the video, we can see Chiranjeevi getting ready for the shot and his soul comes out, all of a sudden to have a conversation with him. In their conversation, they divulge all the details regarding the brand.

Comedian Satya works as assistant director and he comes to Chiru, informing him that the shot is ready. But, looking at Chiru talking to someone, he gets confused. Chiru gets alerted that no one can not see his soul and informs Satya that he is just rehearsing his lines.

An inspired Satya thinks that Chiru is rehearsing even for a single dialogue and this nature made him Megastar.

On the whole, the ad look pakka commercial and might increase the sales of the milj, without fail.

