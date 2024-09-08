Jigra Trailer: Alia Bhatt Risks Everything For Brother

Bollywood star heroine Alia Bhatt is currently working on a film titled Jigra. Vasan Bala directs the film. The makers launched the teaser trailer today, which tells a heartwarming tale of siblings, which is emotional. The makers dubbed the film as a story of courage, passion, and determination, which is seen in the video.

Vedang Raina plays Alia Bhatt’s brother in the film, who police have arrested in a foreign country. Alia tries her best to get back to her brother in the teaser. Manoj Pahwa plays Alia’s mentor in the film.

In the first shot, Alia says that her parents are no more and their relatives have taken them away and explain how her brother is inside the prison now. After that, the teaser is run with an emotional song in the background, explaining the bonding of the siblings.

The song, originally sung by Kishore Kumar, was featured in the Dev Anand film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, which will be released on October 11th. Rahul Ravindran plays an important role in the film.

