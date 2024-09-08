35: Moving Ahead With Distinction

Nivetha Thomas returned to the silver screen after a short gap with the film 35—Oka Chinna Katha. Vishwadev Rachakonda and Priyadarshi Pulikonda played other roles in the film. Suresh Productions and Rana Daggubati backed the movie, which was released on September 6th.

The film tells the story of a young mother facing challenges when her son fails to secure passing marks, igniting events that test the family’s resilience and unity. The performances are the film’s heart, while the story is relatable and has a personal connection with one and all of them.

The film was released with paid premieres two days before the film’s release and opened to positive talk from everyone. This strategy helped the film gain attention from everyone. At the same time, the positive reviews from critics and reviewers also gained traction for the film.

The positive word of mouth gave the film much-needed push with a hike in the growth of the bookings. All in all, the film carries the title chinna katha but is running towards becoming a pedda cinema with distinction.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯