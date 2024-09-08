Nivetha Carried 35 On Her Shoulders: Rana

Rana is the presenter for a small-time movie 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu which has been receiving positive feedback from all corners. During a thanks meet event, Rana and the entire team expressed their gratitude to the audience and supporters of the film.

Rana was all praise for the actors and technicians worked on the movie. “I’m thrilled to see the collective effort that went into creating a film with such an emotional rollercoaster. Nivetha, as always, delivered an exceptional performance. For 35, she truly carried the film on her shoulders, and it’s an honor to work with her repeatedly. I’m also thrilled for Vishwa, who has truly made his mark with this film. The critical response has been unprecedented in recent times. We’re committed to bringing you more stories like this in the future.”

Nivetha Thomas expressed her pride in being part of the project. “The positive feedback has been consistent across both multiplexes and single screens. My character’s depth is a testament to Nanda Kishore’s exceptional writing. The story is well-rounded and not just centered on one character; it’s about the collective journey of all the characters. We have some exciting plans for our next phase of promotions.”

Vishwadev said that the response for the movie was phenomenal. He also shared his excitement about attaining first success as an actor.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯