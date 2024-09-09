Star Hero To Release Kiran Abbavaram’s KA In Malayalam

Young and talented hero Kiran Abbavaram stars in the highly anticipated period thriller movie “KA.” The film has already made a significant impact with its teaser and first song. The film’s prospects are looking bright thanks to its top-notch content. With shooting completed and post-production moving swiftly,

KA has generated substantial buzz in trade circles, even with just a teaser and a song released. Producer Vamsi Nandipati has secured the Telugu theatrical rights for KA at a good price, and now the film’s rights in other languages are highly sought after.

Today, it was announced that Dulquer Salmaan’s production company, Wayfarer Films, will be releasing the Malayalam version of KA worldwide, marking a major boost for the film in that market. Looking ahead, the team plans to reveal the release date soon.

With impressive content and a grand release strategy across multiple languages, KA is poised to make a big impact. The film’s team is also preparing for extensive promotions, with further details to be announced in the near future.

In “KA,” Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram play the lead female roles. Presented by Mrs. Chinta Varalakshmi and produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under the banner Srichakraas Entertainments, the film promises high production values. Directed by the duo Sujith and Sandeep, “KA” is set against a village backdrop and features an action-packed thriller storyline. The film will be released grandly in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

