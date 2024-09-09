Thaman Hints At MB-NBK Multi-Starrer?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Nandamuri Balakrishna are two of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. However, they have never shared the screen together until now. But based on recent statements from music director Thaman, it seems we may see them in a multi-starrer project in the future.

In a reality show, Thaman was asked whom he would prefer to compose music for, Mahesh Babu or Balakrishna. In response, Thaman said he would love to work with both and revealed that he recently came across a multi-starrer script written for Balayya and Mahesh Babu.

This statement has since gone viral on social media, sparking excitement among both Nandamuri and Superstar fans. While it’s unclear when this project might happen, the statement is making both Nandamuri and Superstar fans get excited to the core.

As of now, Mahesh Babu is prepping for his next film which will be directed by SS Rajamouli. It may get launched by the end of this year or early next year. On the other side, Balayya is working on his next movie which is being directed by Bobby. He also has a movie with Boyapati Srinu in the pipeline.

