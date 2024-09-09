Devara’s Runtime Rumours Worrying Fans?

One of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema this year is Jr NTR’s Devara. The movie is being made in two parts and the first part will hit the screens on September 27. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

According to the latest reports, Devara’s runtime is going to be lengthy and could be possibly more than three hours. Fans are reportedly worrying with the decision and suggesting makers to cut short it. Having a runtime over three hours always puts a movie in a tricky situation and it looks like Tarak fans want to avoid it. It has to be seen if Koratala and his team consider this request.

On the other side, rumours say that the third song of the movie, Daavudi, which was released recently, will come during the end credits. Fans are reportedly upset with this idea too and they feel that having such a mass song after a violent ending is not going to be a good idea, especially when there will be a lead to the second part in the climax.

Moreover, the lengthy runtime trend does not harm the film. We have seen the cases of Arjun Reddy, Animal, RRR, Pushpa: Part 1: The Rise, and a couple of other films which scored well at the box-office, with lengthy runtime. Devara also can excel well but it is just a concern from the fans’ side.

It has to be seen if makers consider these suggestions or proceed with their original plans.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯