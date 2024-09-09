Babu’s ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ Looks Impressive

Hero Sudheer Babu is in the Dussehra race with his next outing Maa Nanna Superhero and the festival season is an ideal time for this wholesome family entertainer. Meanwhile, the makers began the promotional campaign by releasing the film’s first look poster.

In the first-look poster, Sudheer Babu is seen in a simple shirt and pants, riding a scooter home from the vegetable market, it seems. As he passes by schoolchildren, he greets them with genuine warmth. His attire and the setting reflect his grounded character, while his whole-hearted smile and the way he interacts with the children reveal the character’s optimistic nature. Overall, the first look poster exudes a positive ambiance.

Maa Nanna Superhero directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara under the banners of V Celluloids and CAM Entertainment will have its teaser released on September 12, as shown in the poster.

The film follows the heartwarming journey of a father and his son, portrayed by Sai Chand and Sudheer Babu respectively. Aarna is the leading lady. Jay Krish composes the music, and Sameer Kalyani handles the cinematography.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯