‘One Film In Telugu will affect 4-5 films in Malayalam’

Tovino Thomas is one of the most popular Malayalam actors in the current generation. By scoring big hits with movies like Thallumala, Minnal Murali and 2018, Tovino rose to stardom.

Now, he is coming up with his new film, ARM, which is gearing up for a worldwide release in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil, on September 12. The pre-release event of the Telugu version happened last night in Hyderabad.

During the event, Tovino was asked whether he would do a Telugu multi-starrer in the future if he was given a chance. However, Tovino said that he can’t do a Telugu multi-starrer because one film in Telugu will affect his 4-5 films in Malayalam.

“In Telugu, for a multi-starrer to happen is very hard because everyone is busy with their own movies. Everyone is so busy. And I cannot be part of a Telugu multi-starrer because if I am doing a Telugu movie, 4-5 movies of mine in Malayalam will get affected. If it is a Telugu multi-starrer, probably my Malayalam career will be ending with that one particular movie because all my movies will get affected. In Malayalam, we finish movies in one or two schedules. So, I have that commitment there,” said Tovino.

ARM features Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh and Surabhi Lakshmi in other key roles. It is directed by Jithin Lal and produced by Listin Stephen and Zachariah Thomas.

