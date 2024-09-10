The Last 40 Minutes Of Devara Will Rock You All – NTR

NTR’s Devara trailer was released today and the trailer promises loads of action in the sea and on the shore. During the trailer launch event in Mumbai, NTR said he can’t wait for the world to watch the last 40 minutes of Devara.

At the trailer launch, NTR admits he is very nervous about the release of Devara since it is going to be his solo release after nearly years and after the blockbuster success RRR where he appeared along with Ram Charan.

I can't wait for you all to witness the last 40 minutes of #Devara. It will rock you all.



The last shot in the trailer took an entire day to get right.



– #JrNTR

NTR recalled the surreal acceptance he got from the North audience during the RRR release and said he is expecting it would repeat for Devara.

When asked if he would like to reveal one highlight part, NTR said he could not point at one stunt or sequence but promised that the last 30 – 40 minutes of Devara Part 1 is going to rock the world.

The terrific actor also said he hated shooting for the shark stunt shot which took a full day to get it right.

