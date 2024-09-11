Rajamouli Joins Mathu Vadalara 2 Promotions

SS Rajamouli is fully engrossed in the pre-production works of Mahesh Babu’s next movie. This is going to be a pan-world project mounted on a grand scale at the International level. Meanwhile, the director has given some time for the promotions of Mathu Vadalara 2.

In a unique promotional video, we can see Mathu Vadalara 2 hero Simha Koduri and the music director Kaala Bhairava having a discussion about missing one last punch in the film’s promotions. They argue with one another and reach Rajamouli’s room.

SS Karthikeya comes out, asking them to talk slowly and not disturb Rajamouli who is busy with the work inside. However, they explain to him that he should also give importance to the promotion of their film. When Karthikeya says that the film’s first part is a hit and they does not need to promote the second part, Simha asks, “Then why did you promote Baahubali 2 aggressively?”

Overhearing the conversation, Rajamouli comes out asking them to not disturb him. It is then, Simha once again reminds him about his film and requests to take part in the promotions. A frustrated Rajamouli then telsl to the camera, asking the audiences to watch the film in theatres on September 13th.

In the end, Simha asks for an update on SSRMB to which SSR picks up a stick to beat, resulting in Simha and Kalabhairava buzzing off.

