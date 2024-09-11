Will Devara Break the Rajamouli Curse?

Devara is one of the upcoming films in Telugu. Starring NTR in the lead role, the film is going to be an intense drama, to be released in two parts. The film’s trailer was out yesterday and there is a positive response to it. Some of the audiences have expressed doubts but the buzz is steadily building around the film. However, the Rajamouli curse is haunting the fans.

According to the industry’s sentiments, any actor who works with Rajamouli will score a big flop in their next outing. It has been proven many times in the past. Even recently, Ram Charan scored a flop with Acharya, right after RRR.

NTR had a taste of this curse multiple times in his career. Right after scoring a blockbuster with Student No 1, the actor scored a flop with Subbu. Later, NTR tasted a flop with Andhrawala after tasting success with Simhadri. NTR again tasted another flop with Kantri after the success of Yamadonga.

Now, Devara is the immediate film of NTR after working with Rajamouli in RRR. Speaking at a trailer event, NTR opened up that he is feeling nervous as he is coming up with a solo release after 6 years.

“Devara is my solo release after 6 years. So, I feel a lot of nervousness. But I am so happy to launch the trailer for RRR in Mumbai. The experience we have had while promoting RRR was amazing. I hope the acceptance that RRR received in the North will also repeat for Devara.” said NTR.

Amidst all this, NTR’s fans are worried of the Rajamouli curse and we have to see to what extent this myth will come true this time.

Directed by Siva Koratala, the first part of Devara will hit the screens on September 27th.

Related

Tags Devara

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯