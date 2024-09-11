Box-Office: Small Films Competing This Weekend

Movie enthusiasts eagerly awaiting big box office releases will have to settle for smaller films this week. There are not many interesting releases in Telugu this weekend.

Tovino Thomas’ ARM is releasing a day earlier on Thursday. The film also features Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh. The Malayalam dubbed film is carrying a positive buzz in the film nagar.

Among the other releases, Mattu Vadalara 2 is generating some buzz. If the film delivers on the fun promised in its trailer, it could attract crowds. Meanwhile, Raj Tarun’s Bhale Unnade has been low on hype. The young actor, who has been releasing back-to-back films, is in dire need of a hit to bounce back, especially with ongoing legal issues. Utsavam, featuring a solid cast, is slowly gaining traction.

In addition, another low-budget film, Kalinga, is set to test its luck. However, without strong content, it’s tough to expect significant box office openings. With the highly anticipated Devara starring Jr NTR releasing at the end of the month, the third week of September is relatively quiet. If any of the upcoming films generate positive word-of-mouth, they could secure a solid two-week theatrical run.

On the other hand, Saripodha Sanivaram and 35 are holding at theatres.

