Samyuktha As A Warrior In Nikhil’s Swayambhu

The Pan India film Swayambhu is the highest-budgeted movie for hero Nikhil who will be seen as a warrior. Meanwhile, the makers came up with an update by unleashing Samyuktha’s first look, on the occasion of her birthday.

Samyuktha who is the lucky charm of Tollywood is introduced as a warrior, through her first-look poster. Like a brave combatant, she is seen fighting her opponents in the war. She seems to have undergone a remarkable makeover for the character.

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, Swayambhu is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar, wherein Tagore Madhu presents it.

