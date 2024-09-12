BB Telugu: Atu Nikhil, Itu Prudhvi, Madhyalo Sonia

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 contestant Sonia Akula has drawn criticism for her gameplay, especially on social media. The audience has been vocal about their dissatisfaction with her tactics, particularly after a heated confrontation with fellow contestant Vishnupriya during the nominations.

Sonia’s personal attacks on Vishnupriya, accusing her of making adult jokes, dressing indecently, and even questioning her family background, were seen as crossing a line.

Sonia’s game plan seems to revolve around aligning herself with strong contenders in the house. From the beginning, she has been close to Nikhil and has also developed a strong bond with Prithviraj. By staying close to these two male contestants, Sonia appears to be positioning herself strategically, knowing that alliances with top contestants can lead to more mileage in the game.

There’s also speculation that Sonia is intentionally creating romantic tensions, as relationships in the Bigg Boss house often result in increased screen time and popularity. Nikhil, being a favorite for the title, and Prithviraj, another prominent contestant, may be part of Sonia’s calculated moves.

