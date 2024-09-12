‘Game of Thrones’ Hype Is Too Much For Devara?

Devara marks the second time collaboration between NTR and Koratala Siva. Earlier, the duo worked on the film Janatha Garage, a proper mass-action drama. Janatha Garage ended up as a hit and lived up to the image of Tara who enjoys the mass hero image. Now that RRR has become a hit and his craze crossed boundaries, all eyes are on Devara. Ahead of the film’s release, the fans are hopeful of a big blockbuster.

However, sometime back, the film unit revealed that Devara would live up to the span of Game of Thrones.

“For me, Devara is bigger than Game of Thrones and it will be the best on the Indian screen. We dug a tank that was 40 feet deep and shot underwater sequences very extensively. You will be amazed if you look at the set pieces built by Sabu Cyril, who has not been working on any project other than Devara since last year. And more than anything, ‘tammudu’ NTR’s hard work takes Devara to the next level”, Kalyan Ram articulated in an interview.

Director Koratala Siva has spoken less about the film so far, but he also hinted that it would be comparable to Game of Thrones.

For the unversed, Game of Thrones is an American fantasy drama series famous for its acting, complex characters, story, scope, and production values. Team Devara is drawing comparisons between their film and the TV series.

Cut to the present. The makers released the theatrical trailer the other day, and it hardly produced moments that can match Game of Thrones. The irony is that the film’s trailer was compared more closely with Koratala’s last film, Acharya, than with any other Hollywood film, let alone Game of Thrones.

There is both positive buzz and negative buzz around Devara currently and since this is NTR’s solo film coming after six years, the fans want it to become a big hit. However, the trailer tells a different story of fear and courage set in the fictional coastal land. Not in terms of content, but Game of Thrones and Devara do not match even in terms of scale.

Keeping all this aside, the main film, which is being released in two parts, might have moments that give fans an adrenaline rush and might give us a feeling that Devara is bigger than GoT, but the chances look very low, going by whatever promotional material the team has released so far.

On a positive note, if Devara lives up to the expectations, it would be another film taking Telugu cinema to International level and we all look forward to the same. The film’s first part is releasing on the 27th of this month.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯